Kazakhstan welcomes Cyprus companies and ready to support investors, Tokayev

The Head of State emphasized creating favorable conditions for business and investors remains one of the key priorities of the country’s state policy.

He reminded Kazakhstan has a complex system to support investors, including the Council of Foreign Investors under the President, a special working group to accompany investments and the single shop national digital platform.

The Head of State emphasized that Cypriot companies can expect practical support from the Kazakh Government when implementing investment projects.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of parliamentary cooperation, noting that it provides a strong political and legal foundation for closer ties.

He called on parliaments from both countries to maintain close contacts and deepen collaboration.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that parliamentary elections will take place in Kazakhstan this summer, expressing confidence that traditional cooperation between the two parliaments will continue to grow.

The Head of State stressed Kazakhstan and Cyprus are united by a commitment to constructive diplomacy and share respect for the UN Charter and a common goal of ensuring stability through dialogue.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Cyprus held narrow-format talks in Astana.