Kazakhstan welcomes Azerbaijani students amid growing partnership

More than 100 Azerbaijani citizens are expected to begin studies in Kazakhstan in 2026, according to university officials. The students have been enrolled on undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in disciplines ranging from finance and economics to chemistry, engineering, and IT.

The growing interest of international applicants in Kazakhstani universities is linked to the Study in Kazakhstan initiative, launched by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. As part of the project, officials of Kozybayev University visited Azerbaijan in March 2025 and May 2026, taking part in exhibitions in Baku to present academic programs, admission requirements, and career opportunities.

Attraction of foreign students is expected to contribute to the development of academic and scientific ties between the two countries' universities.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kulyash Baiseitova Kazakh National University of Arts opened its branch in North Kazakhstan.