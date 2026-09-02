Kazakh National Arts University opens its first regional branch

97 students have already been enrolled at the University’s first regional branch.

The project is developed by the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry jointly with the North Kazakhstan akimat to develop artistic education in the regions.

Educational programs cover theatrical art, music, visual arts, film and television arts. Students will master acting skills, vocal, traditional music arts, folk instruments, variety art, painting, stage direction, and others.

The new educational project will help talented youth of North Kazakhstan receive vocational training and contribute to strengthening the talent pool and creating a professional creative environment.

This initiative is a part of the state policy to support talented youth and ensure equal access to quality artistic education.

Notably, Australia’s Murdoch University may open its branch campus in Kazakhstan.