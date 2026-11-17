The competition brings together experienced weightlifters and promising young athletes, including members of Kazakhstan's national team.

Medals will be contested across seven men's weight classes (60 kg to 110 kg) and eight women's (48 kg and above).

The championships will serve as a key stage for evaluating athletes' and coaching staff's performance at the end of the season.

Photo: Kazakhstan Sports Committee

Gaji Gajiyev, President of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, stressed the tournament's particular significance.

"In other sports, victory can sometimes depend on a lucky strike or an opponent's fall. However, in weightlifting, an athlete cannot accidentally lift a weight beyond physical limits. That is why competition results make it possible not only to identify talented and promising athletes but also to assess how effectively each region is performing," Gaji Gajiyev said.

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Thus, the national championships are not only a contest for medals and titles but also an important tool for assessing the development of weightlifting in the regions. The tournament will help identify the country's athletic reserve and set further benchmarks for preparing Kazakh weightlifters for international competitions.

Photo: Kazakhstan Sports Committee

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Lyubov Kovalchuk finished sixth in the women’s over 86kg category at the 2026 World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China, lifting a total of 263kg on the final day of the competition.