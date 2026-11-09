Kazakhstan’s Lyubov Kovalchuk finishes sixth at World Weightlifting Championships in China

Kovalchuk lifted 116kg in the snatch and 147kg in the clean and jerk.

China’s Li Yan claimed the gold medal with a total of 317kg, recording 147kg in the snatch and 170kg in the clean and jerk.

South Korea’s Park Hye-jeong took silver with 286kg (125kg and 161kg), while her compatriot Kim Hyo-eon secured bronze with 277kg (118kg and 159kg).

Kazakhstan finished the championships with one silver medal, won by Nurgisa Adiletuly in the men’s 95kg category. He also claimed two small silver medals in the snatch and clean and jerk events.

The next World Weightlifting Championships will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, in 2027, while Astana is set to host the 2028 edition.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan won the IIHF Asia Championship for the third year in a row.