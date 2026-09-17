Kazakhstan, South Korea explore $2 billion green energy project

According to the ministry’s press service, the memorandum is aimed at developing cooperation in hydrogen energy and renewable energy sources. The areas of cooperation include analytical and research activities, the exchange of experience and expertise, and joint development of promising areas for collaboration.

One of the initiatives outlined in the memorandum involves the development of an energy complex featuring renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of around 1 gigawatt. The project is being considered for the production of up to 55,000 tons of green hydrogen or up to 310,000 tons of green ammonia annually.

In the event that the project is deemed feasible, its preliminary cost is estimated at around 2 billion US dollars, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy said.

The signing of the memorandum reflects the sides’ intention to continue Kazakhstan-South Korea cooperation in renewable and hydrogen energy and to create conditions for further joint development of promising projects and initiatives in the sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and South Korea agreed on cooperation in energy, employment and culture.