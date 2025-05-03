Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 3

The greater part of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather conditions due to passage of atmospheric fronts. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in many regions, with nighttime precipitation (rain and snow) in the mountainous areas of the southeast. Hail is possible in the western, northern, and southeastern parts of the country. However, the eastern, southern, and central regions are expected to remain dry. High wind is forecast to sweep across the country. Dust storms are forecast in the southwest and south with fog predicted in the morning and at night.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to 2–3°C in the eastern areas of North Kazakhstan, the western part of Abai region, eastern East Kazakhstan, and the western and northern parts of Pavlodar region. Soil surface frost between 1–2°C is also likely in northern Kostanay, Karaganda, and eastern Akmola regions.

A high risk of wildfires has been forecast in many parts of Kazakhstan. This includes the regions of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkistan, as well as the western and central areas of Almaty and the southern part of Atyrau. High fire danger is also expected in western and southern Karaganda, central Ulytau, southern and southeastern Aktobe, and much of Mangistau, including the northeast, east, south, and center. Zhetysu, East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Pavlodar regions also have areas at elevated risk.

In the desert areas of the Turkistan region, an extreme fire hazard has been declared.

