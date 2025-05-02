Hail, snow and dust storm to hit Kazakhstan May 3-5

In early May, the met service predicts unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm and strong wind across the country due to a sharp change in pressure patterns.

Northern and eastern regions, as well as mountainous districts of the country’s southeast will brace for rain and snow.

On May 2, heavy rain will batter southeastern parts and heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit mountainous districts.

Only southern areas will enjoy no precipitation in three days coming.

Hail is possible in northeastern, northern, southeastern regions in the daytime. Dust storm will hit western and southern parts.

Fog will spread across the country at night and in the morning.

No sharp changes in temperatures are forecast.