Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 25
02:18, 25 March 2026
The Mets forecast a high-pressure system is to bring dry weather to most areas of Kazakhstan on March 25, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.
Rains accompanied by thunderstorms are predicted in the country’s west under the influence of fronts.
Kazakhstan is to brace for fog as well as black ice in north, center, and strong wind in north, south, southeast.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazhydromet had released a weather forecast for the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent for March 23-25.