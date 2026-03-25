EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 25

    02:18, 25 March 2026

    The Mets forecast a high-pressure system is to bring dry weather to most areas of Kazakhstan on March 25, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 25
    Photo credit: Freepik

    Rains accompanied by thunderstorms are predicted in the country’s west under the influence of fronts.

    Kazakhstan is to brace for fog as well as black ice in north, center, and strong wind in north, south, southeast.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazhydromet had released a weather forecast for the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent for March 23-25. 

    Weather rains Wind Fog
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All