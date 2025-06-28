Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers on Saturday

Unstable weather conditions will persist across Kazakhstan: rain and thunderstorms are expected, with heavy rainfall in the northern and eastern regions. In some areas, hail is possible. Strong winds are forecast throughout the country, with dust storms likely in the southwest and south, and fog in the west and north during the night and early morning.

A high risk of wildfires is forecast for the south and east of Almaty region, the northwest of Akmola region, the south and east of Zhambyl region, the western part of West Kazakhstan region, the south of North Kazakhstan region, Atyrau region, and the northwest and central areas of Mangystau region.

An extreme risk of wildfires is expected in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan regions, in the north and west of Almaty region, in the west, east, and south of Karaganda region, in central Aktobe region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the north, southeast, and central parts of Zhetysu region, and in the south of Abai region.

