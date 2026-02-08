Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 8

According to the Mets, Astana will see partly cloudy skies with no precipitation. Fog is possible at night and in the morning. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from −10 to −12°C, dropping to −20 to −22°C at night.

In Almaty, snow, icy conditions, and occasional fog are forecast overnight. Daytime temperatures will be around 0 to +2°C, with nighttime lows of −5 to −7°C.

Partly cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Petropavl and Kostanay, where daytime temperatures will be −10 to −12°C and nighttime temperatures −18 to −20°C. In Kokshetau, temperatures are forecast at −8 to −10°C during the day and −18 to −20°C at night, while Pavlodar will see −12 to −14°C during the day and −20 to −22°C overnight.

No precipitation is expected in Karaganda, with daytime temperatures of −8 to −10°C and nighttime temperatures of −17 to −19°C. In Zhezkazgan, temperatures will range from −7 to −9°C during the day and −15 to −17°C at night.

In Oskemen, snow, drifting snow, and icy conditions are expected overnight. Daytime temperatures will be −8 to −10°C, dropping to −10 to −12°C at night. Semey will see partly cloudy skies with no precipitation, though icy conditions are possible. Temperatures there will range from −10 to −12°C during the day and −15 to −17°C at night.

In Oral, snow and drifting snow are expected during the day, with temperatures ranging from −5 to −7°C and dropping to −11 to −13°C at night. Atyrau is forecast to see mixed rain and snow, icy conditions, and gusty winds, with daytime temperatures of −1 to −3°C and nighttime lows of −6 to −8°C. Similar weather conditions are expected in Aktobe, where daytime temperatures will be −5 to −7°C and fall to −17 to −19°C overnight. Meanwhile, Aktau will remain dry, with temperatures reaching +5 to +7°C during the day and 0 to +2°C at night.

Taraz will see partly cloudy conditions, with icy patches and occasional fog, as temperatures range from +2 to +4°C during the day and −2 to −4°C at night. Shymkent will be significantly warmer, with daytime highs of +11 to +13°C and nighttime lows of −1 to −3°C. In Turkistan, fog is expected amid partly cloudy skies, with temperatures of +10 to +12°C by day and −1 to +1°C at night. Kyzylorda will also experience fog, with daytime temperatures reaching +3 to +5°C and dropping to −5 to −7°C overnight.

In Konayev, rain and snow are expected overnight, accompanied by occasional gusty winds. Daytime temperatures will be 0 to +2°C, with nighttime lows of −3 to −5°C. In Taldykorgan, snow, occasional fog, and icy conditions are forecast overnight. Daytime temperatures will range from 0 to −2°C, dropping to −4 to −6°C at night.

