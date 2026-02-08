Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 8
Kazhydromet have shared the weather forecast for cities across Kazakhstan on February 8, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Mets, Astana will see partly cloudy skies with no precipitation. Fog is possible at night and in the morning. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from −10 to −12°C, dropping to −20 to −22°C at night.
In Almaty, snow, icy conditions, and occasional fog are forecast overnight. Daytime temperatures will be around 0 to +2°C, with nighttime lows of −5 to −7°C.
Partly cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Petropavl and Kostanay, where daytime temperatures will be −10 to −12°C and nighttime temperatures −18 to −20°C. In Kokshetau, temperatures are forecast at −8 to −10°C during the day and −18 to −20°C at night, while Pavlodar will see −12 to −14°C during the day and −20 to −22°C overnight.
No precipitation is expected in Karaganda, with daytime temperatures of −8 to −10°C and nighttime temperatures of −17 to −19°C. In Zhezkazgan, temperatures will range from −7 to −9°C during the day and −15 to −17°C at night.
In Oskemen, snow, drifting snow, and icy conditions are expected overnight. Daytime temperatures will be −8 to −10°C, dropping to −10 to −12°C at night. Semey will see partly cloudy skies with no precipitation, though icy conditions are possible. Temperatures there will range from −10 to −12°C during the day and −15 to −17°C at night.
In Oral, snow and drifting snow are expected during the day, with temperatures ranging from −5 to −7°C and dropping to −11 to −13°C at night. Atyrau is forecast to see mixed rain and snow, icy conditions, and gusty winds, with daytime temperatures of −1 to −3°C and nighttime lows of −6 to −8°C. Similar weather conditions are expected in Aktobe, where daytime temperatures will be −5 to −7°C and fall to −17 to −19°C overnight. Meanwhile, Aktau will remain dry, with temperatures reaching +5 to +7°C during the day and 0 to +2°C at night.
Taraz will see partly cloudy conditions, with icy patches and occasional fog, as temperatures range from +2 to +4°C during the day and −2 to −4°C at night. Shymkent will be significantly warmer, with daytime highs of +11 to +13°C and nighttime lows of −1 to −3°C. In Turkistan, fog is expected amid partly cloudy skies, with temperatures of +10 to +12°C by day and −1 to +1°C at night. Kyzylorda will also experience fog, with daytime temperatures reaching +3 to +5°C and dropping to −5 to −7°C overnight.
In Konayev, rain and snow are expected overnight, accompanied by occasional gusty winds. Daytime temperatures will be 0 to +2°C, with nighttime lows of −3 to −5°C. In Taldykorgan, snow, occasional fog, and icy conditions are forecast overnight. Daytime temperatures will range from 0 to −2°C, dropping to −4 to −6°C at night.
