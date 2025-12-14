Kazakhstan weather forecast for December 14

The Kazhydromet said unstable weather conditions are to linger in most parts of the country, bringing precipitation, mostly as snow, that is likely to be heavier in the west, north, south.

The country is also to brace for fog, black ice, as well as strong winds with blizzards.

The south of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, west, north, east of Mangistau, Aktobe, west, north, south of Kostanay regions are to expect gusts of up to 30mps and more.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported rain, snow, and blizzards are to batter Kazakhstan over the next three days.