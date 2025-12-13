Rain, snow, and blizzards to batter Kazakhstan over next three days
16:21, 13 December 2025
The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has released a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 13-15, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As the anticyclone that brought cold, dry weather is forced away from the territory of Kazakhstan and replaced by a powerful cyclone fueled by moist air masses, the country is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow, as well as icy conditions, and blizzards across most areas.
The cyclone will also cause stronger winds, with gusts of 30 mps or more in the western, northern, and central regions of Kazakhstan.