Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 20

An anticyclonic spur moving in on Sunday is to bring weather with no precipitation in most of the country. Only the north, center and mountainous areas of the southeast are to expect unstable weather with rain and snow.

Kazakhstan is to brace for high wind, whipping up dust storms in the southwest, northwest and mountainous areas of the southeast. The country will also expect fog in the center in the nighttime and morning as well as black ice in the northeast at night and thunderstorm in the north in the daytime.

Ground frosts are to grip the east and mountainous areas of Almaty region as well as the south of Zhambyl region with the temperature falling as low as -3C at night.

Earlier it was reported that spring snowfall hit Katon-Karagai district in East Kazakhstan.