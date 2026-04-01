Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 16

Due to fronts, unstable weather conditions are predicted to persist in most parts of the country, resulting in rains with thunderstorms. Precipitation as rain and snow, black ice are expected in the northwest, north, east, center, the mountainous areas of the southeast, while heavy precipitation (rain, snow), hail, and squall are forecast for the southwest, northwest, east, center.

The country will also see fog as well as strong wind, expected to be accompanied with dust tides in the southeast.

High fire danger is predicted in the west, north of Turkistan, west, southeast of Zhambyl, north, west, center of Almaty, north, south, center of Zhetysu, south of Abai regions.

Previously, Qazinform released a three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan.