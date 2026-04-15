Weather forecast for Kazakhstan on April 16–18

Weather conditions across Kazakhstan from April 16 till 18 will be shaped by two systems, including a cyclone moving from west to east, resulting in unstable weather.

Rain and snow, occasionally heavy, are expected, while a northern anticyclone will bring cooler conditions to northern, eastern, and central regions toward the end of the period.

Fog and stronger winds are also forecast across the country, while icy conditions are expected in the north, east, and central regions.

A drop in temperatures is expected, with northern regions seeing nighttime lows of -1 to -8°C and daytime highs of +1 to +8°C. In the east, temperatures may dip to -2 to -18°C at night and rise to 0 to +13°C during the day. Other regions are not expected to see significant changes.