Kazakhstan, WCO plan to develop modern customs cooperation model

The sides discussed further cooperation in customs administration, digitalization and the development of transport and logistics corridors, taking into account agreements reached during the talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the WCO chief.

During the talks, Bektenov stressed that ensuring the resilience of transcontinental trade is a key factor in Kazakhstan’s economic development. He noted that the priorities outlined in the WCO Strategic Plan for 2025-2028, entitled “Serving data-driven Customs for a connected world,” align with the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan.

Combining Kazakhstan’s transit potential with the WCO’s expertise, he said, could help establish a modern regional customs framework with fewer unnecessary barriers while maintaining effective controls.

In his turn, Saunders highlighted the importance of further developing bilateral cooperation and improving customs practices. He also praised Kazakhstan’s active efforts to implement international best practices in customs administration and its role as a key link in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

According to the Kazakh Government, approximately 350,000 tons of cargo were transported along the TITR during the first seven months of the year, involving around 24,000 vehicles. Total transit cargo during the same period reached 14.6 million tons.

As part of the country’s Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, modern technologies are being introduced into customs procedures. The government said the unified KEDEN system brings together customs declaration, transit, control and coordination with other government agencies.

The Smart Cargo platform, meanwhile, integrates transportation and government services, electronic permits and cargo-tracking tools.

According to the government, the integration of these information systems eliminates the need for businesses to submit duplicate data and allows government agencies to use information throughout the entire supply chain.

The sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming their interest in further expanding cooperation in the customs sector and strengthening coordination between Kazakhstan and the WCO.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh president signed a law ratifying the OTS Agreement on simplified customs corridor creation.