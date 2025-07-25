Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 25

The Northwestern cyclone and associated fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms to large swaths of Kazakhstan, including heavy rain to the west, north as well as squall and hail to parts of the country. Due to an anticyclone spur, the country’s southern, eastern and southeastern parts are to see no precipitation. The country will also brace for high wind, whipping up dust tides in the southwest, south. Fog is to coat the northern part on Friday night to Saturday morning, reads the statement.

The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet says Zhetysu region to see daytime highs of 35-38C, Almaty region – 35-37C, Zhambyl region – 38-40C, Turkistan region – 40-42C, Kyzylorda region – up to 40C, Ulytau region – 35C, the south, center of Karaganda region – 36C, the south of Abai and East Kazakhstan regions – 35C.

A heat wave is to push the mercury to up to 40C in the south of Zhetysu region, and 42C in the north of Almaty region in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in East Kazakhstan, Abai, west, east of Kostanay, north, center of Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, south, east of Akmola, west, south, east of Pavlodar regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Ulytau, center, south, east of Atyrau, west, south, east of Karaganda, center, south of Aktobe, east of West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, south, northwest, center of Abai regions.