Kazakhstan vs Spain futsal match to be aired live
13:15, 4 May 2025
The UEFA Futsal Champions League final will take place in Le Mans, France, featuring a face-off between Almaty's Kairat and Spain's Illes Balears Palma on Sunday, May 4, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.
The Kairat vs Palma match is to be aired live at 10:00 pm Kazakhstan time. The online broadcast will be available on the Qazsport TV channel.
As reported earlier, FC Kairat Almaty has secured a 3–2 victory over Spain's Cartagena Costa Cálida, advancing to the UEFA Futsal Champions League final in Le Mans, France.