    Kazakhstan vs Spain futsal match to be aired live

    13:15, 4 May 2025

    The UEFA Futsal Champions League final will take place in Le Mans, France, featuring a face-off between Almaty's Kairat and Spain's Illes Balears Palma on Sunday, May 4, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    The Kairat vs Palma match is to be aired live at 10:00 pm Kazakhstan time. The online broadcast will be available on the Qazsport TV channel.

    As reported earlier, FC Kairat Almaty has secured a 3–2 victory over Spain's Cartagena Costa Cálida, advancing to the UEFA Futsal Champions League final in Le Mans, France.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
