Kazakhstan vs Belgium: When and where to watch live
10:27, 6 September 2025
A qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Belgium and Kazakhstan is set to be held in Brussels on the night of September 7-8, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
The match will be broadcast live on Qazsport TV starting at 23:45 Astana time.
After three matches played, Belgium has seven points in the standings, while Kazakhstan has three points after four games.
In their previous match, Belgium defeated Liechtenstein 6:0. Goals were scored by Maxim De Cuyper (29’), Youri Tielemans (46’, 70’ - penalty), Arthur Theate (60’), Kevin De Bruyne (62’), and Malik Fofana (90+1’).
Recall that Kazakhstan suffered a narrow defeat 0:1 against Wales in Sep 4 home match, with Kieffer Moore netting the decisive goal in the 25th minute.