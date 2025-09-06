Kazakhstan vs Belgium: When and where to watch live

The match will be broadcast live on Qazsport TV starting at 23:45 Astana time.

After three matches played, Belgium has seven points in the standings, while Kazakhstan has three points after four games.

In their previous match, Belgium defeated Liechtenstein 6:0. Goals were scored by Maxim De Cuyper (29’), Youri Tielemans (46’, 70’ - penalty), Arthur Theate (60’), Kevin De Bruyne (62’), and Malik Fofana (90+1’).

Recall that Kazakhstan suffered a narrow defeat 0:1 against Wales in Sep 4 home match, with Kieffer Moore netting the decisive goal in the 25th minute.