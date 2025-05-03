Kazakhstan vs Belarus hockey match to be aired live
10:52, 3 May 2025
The national teams of Kazakhstan and Belarus will face off in the Qazaqstan Hockey Open tournament in Astana on Saturday, May 3, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstan vs Belarus match is to be aired live at 5:00 pm local time. The online broadcast will be available on the Qazsport TV channel.
As reported earlier, in the third match of the IIHF U18 World Championships Division IA, Team Kazakhstan has been defeated by Denmark.