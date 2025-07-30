Kazakhstan voices its stance on global challenges at Conference of Parliament Speakers in Geneva

Themed as “A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice and Prosperity for All” and organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the conference was held from 29 to 31 July 2025 at the Palais des Nations, United Nations Office in Geneva.

Delegations of 115 countries including over 80 parliament speakers attended the event.

The conference focused on the issues of development of multilateral relations, strengthening interparliamentary interaction for enhancing peace and stability in the international space.

In his remarks at the general debate, Erlan Koshanov noted that the world is going through a difficult time, full of challenges, requiring mutual respect, trust, justice, dialogue and the search for compromises. He also drew attention to the symbolism of holding the current conference on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Photo credit: Majilis

“Kazakhstan is a strong supporter of the UN Charter and the multilateral system of global governance. Our country stands for diplomatic resolution of disputes, non-use of force, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is the firm position of our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,” he said.

Koshanov emphasized relevance of the issue of strengthening the global disarmament regime and non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons. At the same time, with the consideration of tensions among nuclear states, he called for more active use of the “Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament” platform.

Climate change was another important issue on the conference agenda. Erlan Koshanov highlighted the importance of facilitating joint efforts in combating climate change and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

He said that next year Kazakhstan, in partnership with the UN, will host the Regional Climate Summit. Koshanov also reminded of the opening the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The conference ended with signing the Declaration of Speakers, which calls on the parliaments of all countries to actively join building universal and lasting peace.