Kazakhstan views nuclear energy as a top priority in its national strategy – Tokayev

“Being the source of 40% of the world’s uranium Kazakhstan puts nuclear energy as a top priority in its national strategy. But development cannot be sustainable without addressing the climate emergency,” the Kazakh President said.

According to him, Central Asia is one of the most climate-vulnerable regions on the planet. It is experiencing warming twice as fast as the global average.

“In response, we are advancing a pragmatic and regionally coordinated climate agenda. Our commitment includes membership in a number of international organizations and arrangements. In 2026, we will host a Regional Ecological Summit in partnership with the UN – a platform to combine Central Asian strategies and global ambitions,” he highlighted.

The President added that Kazakhstan remains committed to a stable, integrated, and future-oriented Central Asia – one rooted in mutual respect and regional solidarity.

“Two months ago, the UN General Assembly formally established the United Nations Regional Centre for the SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. This is a milestone in our multilateral development engagement. This Centre will support joint projects, offer technical expertise, and coordinate international cooperation,” he emphasized.

Earlier, in his speech, the Head of State called for structural reform of the UN Security Council.