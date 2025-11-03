Kazakhstan and South Korea focus on cascade hydroelectric power project development

The delegation attended the technical program developed by the Korea Water Resources Development Corporation (K-water) in Daejeon. The program embraced water and resources management policy, modern water and power technologies, as well as approaches for the development and funding of medium hydroelectric power station projects.

Besides, they visited the K-water Integrated Water Operation Center and Daecheong Dam and held talks with the representatives of Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. (KOMIPO), Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. (KOEN), Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) and Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND).

The parties debated prospects for joint development of a multistage water-power project in the southeast of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

According to the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry, the planned cascade of hydroelectric power stations on the Uba River in East Kazakhstan has been officially included in the list of water management facilities of special strategic importance, under the Government’s resolution.