Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan team up to save saiga antelopes

A parallel side event titled “The saiga antelope: new challenges” was held in Samarkand, organized by the National Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Ecology and Climate Change in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

The event took place within the framework of the 20th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES and was dedicated to discussing the conservation and sustainable management of saiga populations – a key species of the steppe ecosystems of Central Asia.

The gathering brought together representatives of relevant ministries of both countries, international and national environmental organizations, scientific institutions, and experts engaged in the study and protection of this rare species.

Participants were shown a video presentation highlighting the saiga’s uniqueness and the measures taken by both countries to protect it.

“The saiga is an ancient species that has found itself on the brink of extinction due to poaching and illegal trade. Uzbekistan is deeply committed to the sustainable management of the Ustyurt population. Our ecosystems are interconnected. The steppes and deserts form a single natural landscape, which means our responsibility is shared. Today, we are working closely with Kazakhstan across monitoring migration routes, data exchange, research, and anti-poaching measures. This is a strategic partnership built on common interests and environmental responsibility”, emphasized Jusipbek Kazbekov, Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The program included presentations on the dynamics of saiga numbers in Kazakhstan, the restoration of its population in Uzbekistan, the experience of international and national NGOs in protecting the species, and plans for managing saiga populations.

The event concluded with an open discussion during which participants addressed current challenges, shared experiences, and proposed new avenues for bilateral cooperation. Following the talks, the parties highlighted the need to expand joint scientific research, improve monitoring mechanisms, and introduce modern approaches to saiga conservation in the region.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan presented a digital saiga horn tracking system in the UAE.