Kazakhstan presents digital saiga horn tracking system in UAE

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev met with Daudi Sumba, Chief Conservation Officer for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) International, in Abu Dhabi.

Фото: Kazinform

The meeting focused on product control and traceability. Kazakhstan's side presented a national digital labeling system for saiga horns and derivatives utilizing DataMatrix (GS1) technology.

The technology ensures complete transparency and prevents illegal derivatives from entering the market. It registers and tracks each item before export, allows the involvement of international auditors, and promotes domestic processing, with only finished products exported.

The parties also discussed the current status of the saiga population in Kazakhstan, measures implemented since 2003, conservation programs, and international cooperation.

The Ministry confirmed its readiness for open cooperation and its full commitment to international obligations and shared goals of sustainable biodiversity conservation.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan's saiga population can exceed 5 million.