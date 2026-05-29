Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign new roadmap for cooperation."

The signing of the roadmap puts into action the agreements finalized during the Kazakh President’s state visit to Uzbekistan on November 14-15, 2025.

Photo credit: Akorda

The new projects of the document target industry, petrochemistry, logistics, metallurgy, agriculture, tourism, and green energy.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa in Astana on Friday.