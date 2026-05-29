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    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign new roadmap for cooperation

    20:11, 29 May 2026

    In the presence of Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, the signing of a roadmap for trade and economic cooperation took place in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign new roadmap for cooperation."
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The signing of the roadmap puts into action the agreements finalized during the Kazakh President’s state visit to Uzbekistan on November 14-15, 2025.

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign new roadmap for cooperation.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The new projects of the document target industry, petrochemistry, logistics, metallurgy, agriculture, tourism, and green energy.

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign new roadmap for cooperation.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa in Astana on Friday. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Uzbekistan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Central Asia Politics Agriculture Tourism Metallurgy Energy Renewable energy sources (RES)
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