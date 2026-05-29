Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan sign new roadmap for cooperation
20:11, 29 May 2026
In the presence of Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, the signing of a roadmap for trade and economic cooperation took place in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The signing of the roadmap puts into action the agreements finalized during the Kazakh President’s state visit to Uzbekistan on November 14-15, 2025.
The new projects of the document target industry, petrochemistry, logistics, metallurgy, agriculture, tourism, and green energy.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa in Astana on Friday.