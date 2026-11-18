According to the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, an international meeting spotlighted consequences of drying up for the northeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, well-being of the littoral communities and sustainable regional development.

Kazakhstan hailed initiatives of the Caspian littoral states, including the establishment of the intergovernmental commission on the decline of Caspian Sea water level suggested by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Ecology Ministry

Kazakhstan prioritized transition from political agreements to practical realization of joint measures as well as the development of the action plan on Caspian Sea water level fluctuations for 2026-2036, strengthening joint monitoring and forecasting systems, and development of coastal adaptation measures.

Also highlighted was the Regional Investment Program for the Caspian Region, presented by Kazakhstan at COP31, which is intended to support the implementation of priority environmental and climate adaptation projects. Kazakhstan also called for the further development of the Friends of the Caspian Sea platform to engage international organizations, financial institutions, and development partners.

In addition, the need to consolidate the efforts of the five Caspian littoral states through existing regional mechanisms, primarily the Tehran Convention, was emphasized to achieve concrete and measurable results in preserving the Caspian Sea.

Earlier, Kazakhstan proposed joining efforts to protect the Caspian seal population.

It should be recalled that the Government of Kazakhstan is stepping up efforts to restore the Aral Sea and preserve the Caspian Sea as part of implementing the President’s instructions.

It was earlier reported, Kazakhstan and UNEP broaden cooperation from plastic pollution to Caspian Sea.