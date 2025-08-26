Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan keen on developing cooperation in petrochemical industry

The issue was on agenda of a meeting between Askhat Khassenov, head of KazMunayGas, and Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed the key areas of oil and gas industry, including geological exploration, extraction, processing, petrochemistry, digitalization and industrial security issues.

Askhat Khassenov highlighted that with the support of the two countries’ presidents, the interaction between the Kazakh and Uzbek companies develops steadily and gains strategic character.

The parties reviewed the progress of implementation of the cooperation agreement signed in March 2025.

KMG and UNG are exploring the potential for implementation of joint geological exploration and petrochemical projects in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. A joint working group was created for this purpose.

Special attention was given to the cooperation in petrochemical sector, as the sides plan to implement a linear alkyl benzene production project. The parties see significant potential in joint processing of polymers and supply of ready products, which will help form common regional market.

Following the meeting the sides agreed to expand interaction in all important areas.

Earlier, KazMunayGas reported 9% growth in oil output.