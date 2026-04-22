Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan explore new petrochemical projects

According to him, cooperation between the two countries is systemic and covers a wide range of areas, including the exchange of experience and mutual support.

“The exchange of experience and mutual assistance help solve practical tasks. We actively cooperate with partners both in energy sector, and in other fields,” the minister said.

Akkenzhenov said that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are currently working on a number of major joint initiatives,including in in the field of petrochemicals and refining.

"We have a large number of joint projects with our Uzbek partners. During the recent visit of the President to Uzbekistan, a wide range of initiatives was discussed, including the development of the petrochemical industry and the expansion of oil refining," he noted.

In addition, the parties continue cooperation in the energy sector, including transit and supply of energy resources.

“We are working on the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan, as well as the supply of Russian oil. Possibilities for the supply of Kazakh oil and petroleum products to Uzbekistan are also being discussed,” the minister noted.

He emphasized that part of the joint projects is already at the stage of implementation.

It should be recalled that the Regional Environmental Summit 2026 is being held in Astana, where issues of climate change, water security, and sustainable development are being discussed. The participants of the environmental summit were welcomed by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.