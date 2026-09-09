Astana to spend 320 million tenge on tourism development

Priority areas include social commitments and subsidies, with about 54 billion tenge planned. An additional 18.9 billion tenge will be allocated for creating a comfortable urban environment, including landscaping and greening.

Tugelbayeva noted rising demand for social services in employment and social protection. Extra funding of 7.6 billion tenge is planned, of which 2 billion will be spent on improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. In total, 5.4 billion tenge will be directed to support persons with disabilities, including children.

Tourism development will also receive additional financing. The investment and entrepreneurship development department will be allocated 512.9 million tenge, including 320 million tenge for tourism and 193 million tenge for business and investment support.

The energy department will receive 8 billion tenge to subsidize fuel costs for energy producers ahead of the heating season.

The police department is allocated 601.6 million tenge for housing payments, while the emergency situations department will get 364.8 million tenge to cover leasing obligations.

District akimats will be provided an extra 18.9 tenge for maintenance, sanitation, and landscaping works.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 8 million passengers had used the Tarlan Astana light-rail transport since its launch in May 2026.