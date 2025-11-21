Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral partnership boosts regional integration — say experts

According to political analyst Farhod Tolipov, the current relationship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan holds strategic significance.

“A few years ago, these ties reached the level of an alliance. During Tokayev’s unofficial visit to Khiva, the presidents issued a joint statement. They announced that alongside their strategic and allied relationship, Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation and political ties will now develop in a bilateral tandem. This reflects a high level of mutual trust,” Tolipov noted.

The expert noted that Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan cooperation influences the integration process in the region.

“Analysts have argued since the 1990s that closer ties between the region’s key states, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, serve as a measure of regional integration. This is also reflected in a declaration adopted by the two countries. The official positions of Astana and Tashkent regarding the future have a direct impact on development in Central Asia,” Tolipov said.

He added that President Tokayev’s state visit to Uzbekistan was another important step toward deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Astana and Tashkent clearly understand that unity is a path to success, rather than acting alone, said Uzbek political analyst Ravshan Nazarov.

The expert noted that in recent years Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have focused on developing dialogue at the highest level.

“At the core of this activity is the countries’ shared vision for the future of Central Asia, built on mutual trust. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan understand that unity is a path to success, rather than acting alone. This, in turn, creates opportunities to address economic development, improve living standards, and ensure regional security,” said Nazarov.

He also highlighted that shared history and long-standing cultural and humanitarian ties play a key role in advancing integration between the two nations.

“The current global geopolitical situation pushes countries toward joint actions and the search for reliable partnerships. This underscores the particular importance of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan partnership. Cooperation based on pragmatism and mutual respect is seen as a driving force that helps move the region forward,” the expert added.

Ravshan Nazarov also noted that the initiatives and interests of the two countries align across various sectors. In particular, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have significant potential in energy and transport logistics. By leveraging these opportunities, both countries focus on close cooperation.

“Both nations have strong potential in transit corridors and logistics, yet it is not fully utilized. Developing key routes connecting Europe and Asia that pass through their territories could become a driver of economic growth. Special attention should be given to implementing digital technologies to modernize existing infrastructure, create new logistics hubs, and optimize freight transport,” Nazarov said.

He added that joint development of transport corridors would enhance transit capacity and reduce logistics costs. Creating a unified digital platform for cargo tracking, streamlining customs procedures, and coordinating standards will increase the competitiveness of their transit corridors, the expert concluded.

