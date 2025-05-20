Kazakhstan, U.S. plan another expedition to uncover mysteries of Krasnyj Yar settlement

The expedition is led by leading researcher at Margulan Institute of Archeology, PhD in history Sergey Zakharov and paleogeneticist, PhD Taylor Hermes from the University of Arkansas. It will also involve students from the U.S., as well as the Kazakh cities of Kokshetau and Astana.

We had an idea with Taylor Hermes to conduct another excavation near Krasnyj Yar settlement to recover tissue from the bones of horses and cattle to determine whether the Krasnyj Yar cattle were already domesticated, said Zakharov in a conversation with Kazinform News Agency.

The excavation is set to offer new insights into animal husbandry of the eneolithic site of the Botai culture.

Krasnyj Yar settlement was first uncovered in 1986. A year later, famed archeologists Viktor Zaibert and Alexander Kislenko conducted the first reconnaissance excavations on the site. Since then, joint research works have been done by Kazakhstani and international archeologists to solve the mysteries of the settlement.

The outcomes of the exhibition set to start on May 20 and last for around a month are to be published in Kazakh scientific publications.