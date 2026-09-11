Kazakhstan, U.S. hold talks on security of energy export routes

The sides discussed the relevant issues of Kazakh-U.S. cooperation in the energy sector and prospects for further development of the strategic energy partnership.

Special attention was given to regional energy security, reliability of export routes, and ensuring stable provision of energy resources to global markets.

Kazakhstan and the U.S. also expressed interest in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue within the Strategic Energy Partnership, assist in the attraction of investment and in the implementation of promising joint energy projects.

Earlier, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.