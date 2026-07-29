Kazakhstan, US hold talks on Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's G20 Summit visit

The two sides covered key issues on the bilateral agenda within the framework of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, as well as preparations for the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the United States to participate in the G20 Summit.



The interlocutors also discussed in detail the situation surrounding the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received US Senator Steve Daines. The Head of State expressed readiness to further deepen bilateral cooperation during his upcoming visit to the US to participate in the G20 Miami Summit at the end of this year.