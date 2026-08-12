Kazakhstan, US explore prospects for developing enhanced strategic partnership

During the meeting on August 12, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Minister Kosherbayev briefed his counterpart on the political and socio-economic transformations underway in Kazakhstan, emphasizing that the country has entered a new stage of its development. In this context, it was noted that the Kurultai elections scheduled for August 23 will constitute an important stage in the practical implementation of the new constitutional model.

Photo source: gov.kz

For his part, the U.S. side reaffirmed its interest in further strengthening cooperation and noted significant potential for expanding practical engagement in energy, critical minerals, advanced technologies, digitalization, transport and investment.

Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s initiative to strengthen the global architecture of water resources governance, including President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization as a specialized agency of the United Nations.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on preparations for the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in Miami in December 2026, which the Head of State will attend at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump. In this regard, the sides expressed readiness to further engage in efforts to develop a substantive agenda at the highest level.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and China are expanding cooperation in industry, energy, and construction.