Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation in industry, energy, and construction

During the meeting, the sides explored the current state of Kazakhstan-China cooperation in industry, construction, and energy, the progress of joint initiatives, and promising areas for deepening ties.

"Nurlybek Nalibayev highlighted the strategic nature of Kazakhstan-China relations and the significant potential for further cooperation. He emphasized the importance of shifting from simply increasing trade volume to improving its structure, and the need to expand mutual trade in value-added goods, machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and light industry products," the Government said.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Han Chunlin praised the pace of bilateral relations and noted the high-level visits that have taken place this year. He reaffirmed China's commitment to further develop the mutually beneficial partnership.

The two sides agreed to maintain contacts on key bilateral issues.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and China discussed cooperation and nuclear non-proliferation.