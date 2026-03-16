Kazakhstan, U.S expand energy and economic cooperation

During the discussion, the two sides addressed a broad spectrum of bilateral engagement, reaffirming their commitment to bolstering the energy partnership.

The talks centered on ensuring regional energy security and the stable operation of export routes to global markets. In this context, the parties highlighted the strategic importance of bilateral energy cooperation, which remains a foundation of economic relations between the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to constructive cooperation with major American corporations Chevron and ExxonMobil, which remain key partners in implementing flagship oil and gas projects: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak.

Photo credit: Energy Ministry

They also discussed in detail the prospects for developing the coal industry, specifically in downstream coal processing and coal-to-chemicals sectors. The respective roadmap has been approved, with plans to execute projects to produce ammonia, urea, synthetic gas, and diesel fuel, involving both international and domestic companies. Kazakhstan is interested in developing clean-coal cooperation to increase coal generation efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Concluding the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their intention to maintain an active dialogue within Strategic Energy Cooperation, promoting the investment attractiveness of the energy sectors in both countries.

Earlier, Kazakhstan launched an extensive modernization of communal and energy infrastructures.