Kazakhstan launches extensive modernization of communal and energy infrastructures

“Maintenance works in all operating 37 thermal power plants (TPP) have been completed or planned. The task has been set to build three new TPP plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Oskemen regions without any delays. The start of new combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants in the Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions has been planned. This year, more than 440 electrical substations and over 17,000 km of power grids are scheduled for modernization. The development of nuclear power is seen as a key factor for securing Kazakhstan’s power self-sufficiency and diversification of our economy. At the 2024 referendum, our citizens made a strategic decision to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan,” the President stated.

The Head of State also noted that peaceful nuclear development and clean carbon generation are fields that help form our country’s sovereignty.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan had approved the location of the second nuclear power plant.