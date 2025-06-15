Kazakhstan, US enhance investment cooperation

The event brought together representatives of major American multinational corporations, investment funds, and government bodies of Kazakhstan – including Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The discussion focused on priority areas for investment cooperation, including the development of non-resource sectors, sustainable growth technologies, infrastructure, and production localization. The Kazakh side emphasized the importance of deepening ties with the U.S. – one of Kazakhstan’s largest investors, with cumulative foreign direct investment exceeding 62 billion US dollars.

Highlighting the growing interest of U.S. businesses in Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov noted: “The U.S. is our key strategic partner. Today, major American companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, and we are open to expanding this list. We aim not only to attract capital but also to launch joint production, introduce cutting-edge technologies, and open new export niches. We believe today’s meeting will give additional momentum to new projects.”

During the visit, a meeting was also held with Jennifer Miel, Vice President for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The parties discussed the current state of business cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S., as well as ways to expand engagement within the Kazakhstan-U.S. Business Council. Special attention was given to increasing Kazakhstan’s visibility among the American business community and implementing concrete investment initiatives.

In addition, the Chairman of the Committee held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of Jones Equity Fund, Heeney Capital, Honeywell, IG Global, Amazon Kuiper, Jennmar, and others.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to provide comprehensive support for investment projects, including administrative assistance, government incentives, and partner matchmaking with local businesses.

