Kazakhstan and Moldova discuss cooperation prospects in Astana

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Konuspayev congratulated Ştefan Gorda on his appointment of the ambassador and the opening of the embassy of Moldova in Astana. In this regard, he wished to the ambassador success and expressed confidence that the embassy’s activities would contribute to further strengthening cooperation and expanding areas of interaction and partnership between the two countries.

The interlocutors discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Moldova cooperation, as well as coordinated plans for upcoming high-level events this year.

From his part, the Moldovan ambassador expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the warm welcome and expressed his readiness to make every effort to enhance bilateral relations in the spirit of friendship and partnership.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan and Moldova are to expand transit, logistics collaboration.