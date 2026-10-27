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    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss prospects for small modular reactor technologies use

    20:58, 27 October 2026

    Kazakhstan and the United States have discussed prospects for the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) and scientific and technical cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Agency for Atomic Energy of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss prospects for small modular reactor technologies use
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Agency for Atomic Energy

    The issues were discussed at a meeting between Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Agency for Atomic Energy, and Shawna J. Wilson, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Security Assistance Programs.

    Particular attention was given to the international FIRST (Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology) program, which conducts technical-economic assessments of SMR technologies to explore their potential use in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss prospects for small modular reactor technologies use
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Agency for Atomic Energy

    The sides also discussed expanding scientific and technical cooperation, including joint research in radiation materials science, training scientific personnel and promoting academic mobility.

    Other topics included strengthening partnerships between research institutions and universities in the two countries, as well as involving Kazakhstani scientists in international research projects.

    Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

    Earlier, President Tokayev ordered tighter oversight of Kazakhstan's nuclear energy sector.

    Kazakhstan and USA USA Kazakhstan Nuclear Energy Agency of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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