Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss expanding enhanced strategic partnership
20:40, 8 January 2026
Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev received on Thursday the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the U.S. to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
During a credential handover ceremony, the interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for further expanding the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.
Both sides reiterated their readiness for constructive cooperation and agreed to maintain regular dialogue.
