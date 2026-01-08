EN
    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss expanding enhanced strategic partnership

    20:40, 8 January 2026

    Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev received on Thursday the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the U.S. to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    During a credential handover ceremony, the interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for further expanding the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

    Both sides reiterated their readiness for constructive cooperation and agreed to maintain regular dialogue.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Portugal bolster ties through parliamentary diplomacy. 

