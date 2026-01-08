Kazakhstan and Portugal bolster ties through parliamentary diplomacy

The Kazakh diplomat briefed his interlocutor on the process of modernization reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The sides discussed the most promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Portugal: agriculture and agro-industry, tourism and sports, transport and logistics, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, water resources, and education, etc.

The Ambassador assured that Kazakhstan is committed to intensifying interparliamentary dialogue.

In turn, the Portuguese deputy, expressing interest in the transformations in Kazakhstan, spoke in favor of bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together, including through cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to promote the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations, relying on parliamentary diplomacy.

José Cezário expressed his readiness to visit Kazakhstan in the foreseeable future, leading a delegation of members of the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal. at the head of a group of deputies of the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal.

