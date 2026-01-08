EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan and Portugal bolster ties through parliamentary diplomacy

    19:12, 8 January 2026

    Kazakh Ambassador to Portugal, Jean Galiev, met on Tuesday with José Cezário, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Portuguese Communities Abroad Committee of the Assembly of the Republic, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan's MFA.

    Kazakhstan and Portugal
    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    The Kazakh diplomat briefed his interlocutor on the process of modernization reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The sides discussed the most promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Portugal: agriculture and agro-industry, tourism and sports, transport and logistics, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, water resources, and education, etc.

    The Ambassador assured that Kazakhstan is committed to intensifying interparliamentary dialogue.

    In turn, the Portuguese deputy, expressing interest in the transformations in Kazakhstan, spoke in favor of bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together, including through cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

    At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to promote the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations, relying on parliamentary diplomacy.

    José Cezário expressed his readiness to visit Kazakhstan in the foreseeable future, leading a delegation of members of the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal. at the head of a group of deputies of the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal.

    As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Croatia mapped out new avenues for cooperation.

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Europe
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All