Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss cooperation prospects in trade and investment in New York

A key meeting with Hanan Amin-Salem, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Sovereign Advisory at Citigroup, focused on financing strategic infrastructure projects, modernizing Kazakhstan’s financial services, and fostering collaboration in fintech and capital markets. Deputy Minister Kuantyrov also expressed appreciation for Citigroup’s support in organizing the first Kazakhstan Finance Day in October 2024, which aims to strengthen economic ties and attract new investment.

Talks with Archer Daniels Midland, a global leader in agricultural processing, centered on building resilient agri-food supply chains in Kazakhstan and the broader Central Asian region.

A conversation with Sinan Atlig, President for Emerging Markets at Pfizer, addressed opportunities for local production of medicines, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products.

Karim Rammal, Head of International Partnerships at Think Equity, highlighted the potential of Kazakhstan’s dynamic financial market and future collaboration with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

In discussions with Samat Umirzakov, President of the Global New York Chamber of Commerce, participants reviewed opportunities to expand direct exports of Kazakhstan’s food industry products to the United States, as well as measures to support Kazakh businesses operating in the American market.

During a meeting with Darren Spinck of the Henry Jackson Society, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov examined prospects for promoting the Middle Corridor’s transit capabilities and enhancing multimodal connectivity between East and West, positioning Kazakhstan as a critical logistics hub in Central Eurasia.

Further, in exchanges with Jonathan Edward Chau of Dakia U-Ventures and Ramon Jones, Executive Director of Grammy Philadelphia, the parties considered opportunities for creative industry projects, including potential partnerships with public and private stakeholders in Kazakhstan.

The visit reinforced Kazakhstan’s business partnerships with leading U.S. companies and experts, underscoring strong interest in joint initiatives across finance, industry, logistics, and healthcare.

