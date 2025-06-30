Joint statements made following CSTO Ministerial Council meeting

During the meeting, the foreign ministers exchanged views on the international and regional situation and its impact on the security of the Organization’s member states.

Minister Nurtleu informed the participants of the meeting about the position and approaches of Kazakhstan in matters of cooperation in the CSTO format, made a number of proposals aimed at further comprehensive development of the Organization.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the development of the CSTO’s multifaceted cooperation with the CIS and the SCO.

Following the meeting, joint statements were adopted on countering radicalization leading to terrorism and extremism, on international information security, on the situation in the Middle East, and on the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, located in Almaty.

The next meeting of the Ministerial Council, taking into account the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic in the CSTO, will be held in Bishkek in the fourth quarter of 2025, on the eve of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

As part of the program of the event, Minister Nurtleu took part in the collective meeting of the Ministerial Council participants with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat noted that the relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, thanks to the political will of the leaders of the two countries, are getting stronger every year and today have reached a qualitatively new level. He also emphasized the relevance of the priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic in the CSTO this year.

As written before, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met ahead of the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Cholpon-Ata.