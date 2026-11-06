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    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss cooperation in defense sector

    15:37, 6 November 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense, Aidos Myrzakhmetov, has held a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie Stufft, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss cooperation in defense sector
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    The U.S. ambassador was accompanied by Colonel Christopher Distifeno, Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy.

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss cooperation in defense sector
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    The sides discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss cooperation in defense sector
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    Earlier, on November 4, Minister Myrzakhmetov had a meeting with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov.

    Myrzakhmetov briefed his foreign counterpart on the military reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan under the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The reforms are aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces' combat readiness, improving command and control systems, modernizing weapons and military equipment, introducing digital technologies and adopting new approaches to combat training.

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss cooperation in defense sector
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    Major General Myrzakhmetov also highlighted the Defense Ministry’s efforts to strengthen the practical focus of military education and its closer integration with the armed forces.

    The goal of the reforms is to strengthen the Armed Forces' ability to safeguard the country's security in today's conditions.

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss cooperation in defense sector
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    The parties also discussed the draft Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2027, which includes military personnel training, combat training, and military-technical interaction. 

    The defense ministers expressed their commitment to expanding cooperation in military education and exchanging expertise in combat and professional training.

    Potential areas of collaboration include exchanges between teaching staff, as well as the organization of joint research and practical conferences and seminars.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had begun implementing a comprehensive military reform plan approved at a Security Council meeting chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

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    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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