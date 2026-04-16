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    Kazakhstan urges Hajj pilgrims to assess travel risks amid Middle East tensions

    12:28, 16 April 2026

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Isetov made this statement at a briefing in the Senate, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan urges Hajj pilgrims to assess travel risks amid Middle East tensions
    Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev / Kazinform

    “It is difficult to say how the situation will develop by May-June. But we call on all citizens planning trips to countries, located in the conflict zone to fully assess the risks,” said he.

    According to the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan (SAMK), Kazakh pilgrims will depart for Hajj between May 15 and June 5 on direct flights from cities across the country.

    Earlier, it was reported that the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques launched a comprehensive digital platform providing over 40 specialized services to pilgrims in seven languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Chinese, Turkish, French, and Malay.

     

    Hajj Religion Foreign policy Kazakhstan Middle East Armed conflicts
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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