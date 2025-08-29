Kazakhstan upset by Bulgaria at FIVB Men's U21 World Championships

Team Kazakhstan, after its earlier defeat to France in the round of 16, is now competing in the placement stage.

Fighting for positions 9–16, the Kazakh squad fell just short in their opening match, losing 3–2 to Bulgaria in a tightly contested battle.

As a result, Kazakhstan will now compete for positions 13–16 in the tournament standings.

