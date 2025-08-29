EN
    Jeruto claims silver at Diamond League stage in Zurich

    14:53, 29 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto earned silver at the Diamond League stage in Zurich, Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Jeruto clocked the 3000m steeplechase event in  9:10.87, securing second place.

    The gold went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who finished in 8:57.24, while Tunisia’s Marwa Bouzayani took the third place with a time of 9:12.03.

    As reported earlier, world No. 24 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has secured his second victory at the U.S. Open 2025.

    Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
