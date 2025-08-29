Jeruto claims silver at Diamond League stage in Zurich

Jeruto clocked the 3000m steeplechase event in 9:10.87, securing second place.

The gold went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who finished in 8:57.24, while Tunisia’s Marwa Bouzayani took the third place with a time of 9:12.03.

As reported earlier, world No. 24 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has secured his second victory at the U.S. Open 2025.