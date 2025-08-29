Jeruto claims silver at Diamond League stage in Zurich
Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto earned silver at the Diamond League stage in Zurich, Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Jeruto clocked the 3000m steeplechase event in 9:10.87, securing second place.
The gold went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who finished in 8:57.24, while Tunisia’s Marwa Bouzayani took the third place with a time of 9:12.03.
